Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72.52 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Cierre Wood

Strengths:

Fights through contact. Drives his feet on contact. Good change of direction. Condenses his frame to slip through gaps. Slows his feet in space to set up re-direct. Natural athlete.

Weaknesses:

Average pass catcher that can improve in pass protection. Shoulders are occasionally over feet and that elongates change of direction. Pad level is too high. Lacks overall explosion.

Accolades: