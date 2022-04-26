Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 72.52 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Cierre Wood
Strengths:
Fights through contact. Drives his feet on contact. Good change of direction. Condenses his frame to slip through gaps. Slows his feet in space to set up re-direct. Natural athlete.
Weaknesses:
Average pass catcher that can improve in pass protection. Shoulders are occasionally over feet and that elongates change of direction. Pad level is too high. Lacks overall explosion.
Accolades:
- 2021: Offensive Newcomer of the Year after transferring from Utah State
- 2021: Fifth in Big 12 in rush yards (1,126)