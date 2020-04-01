Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

NFL Draft analysis for Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82

Strengths:

  • On the field, an above-average athlete for TE position
  • Ran variety of multi-cut routes very effectively
  • Decently explosive after the catch
  • Some contested-catch skill

Weaknesses:

  • Has a tendency to hop off the line of at the top of his route
  • Played against lesser competition.
  • Drops appear on film more than you'd like for a TE
  • Effectiveness as blocker maybe due to smaller defenders at his level
  • Ran slower than expected at combine
Our Latest Stories