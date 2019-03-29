Adderley, Nasir, S, Delaware

NFL Draft analysis for Adderley, Nasir, S, Delaware

Draft Scouting Report:

Adderley is an FCS player who fit right in against FBS talent at the Senior Bowl. He covers a lot of ground in secondary, especially when running downhill. He needs to improve route recognition but is able to make up for it with impressive athleticism. A good open-field tackler who, as a converted cornerback, is also good in coverage. Undersized by traditional safety standards but fits perfectly in today's NFL secondary. -- RW

Our Latest Stories