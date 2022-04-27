The NFL saw flurries of big-name change this offseason, and the AFC West easily led the way. The Chiefs dealt No. 1 pass-catcher Tyreek Hill to Miami in a stunning move to restock the offense. The Raiders spent big to land Davante Adams and Chandler Jones, two of this year's top free agents. The Chargers also doled out heaps of cash to inject their defense with star power, namely Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson. And the Broncos outdid them all, sending a lucrative package to Seattle in exchange for perennial Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.

Still, the 2022 NFL Draft is a vital building block for all four franchises in the West, with the Chiefs looking to hold off a trio of suddenly aggressive rivals. Follow along here as we track all of the AFC West's 2022 selections:

Broncos

Top needs (unranked): TE, DE, LB, CB, OT, RB

The only glaring need is at tight end, where Noah Fant was shipped out as part of the package for Russell Wilson. Randy Gregory is in town as pass-rushing help for Bradley Chubb, but they could still use more bodies in the trenches after Shelby Harris' departure. Linebacker and running back could also use some depth/competition, with vets like Melvin Gordon still unsigned.

Chargers

Top needs (unranked): OT, LB, OG, DT, WR, RB

Protecting Justin Herbert is paramount, and they could easily stand to upgrade at guard or right tackle, where Storm Norton started in 2021. With the busy Kyzir White leaving in free agency, the inside LB corps could also use a playmaker to pair with the rest of their upgraded defense. Wideout and running back aren't dire needs with stars like Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams in tow, but the backups there could warrant a push.

Chiefs

Top needs (unranked): DE, WR, CB, OT, S

Frank Clark isn't exactly producing like a top pass-rusher these days, and he's about the only proven name off the edge in their defense. Tyreek Hill's abrupt departure also leaves them with big question marks out wide, with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling both better suited as No. 2 types. They could also use more long-term options in the secondary.

Raiders

Top needs (unranked): OT, OG, S, DT, WR

Derek Carr got paid, and so did his new toys, but Las Vegas could stand to bolster the O-line at multiple spots. Ditto the back end of its secondary. Wide receiver is not a big need with Davante Adams in town as the new No. 1, but Hunter Renfrow could use additional running mates.

