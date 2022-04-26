Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 93.23 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Jared Allen

Strengths:

Edge rusher with great combination of size, speed and strength. Capable of winning with speed and power. Displays fast, effective hands. Constantly working towards the quarterback without getting too deep. High football IQ to exploit opponent's weaknesses. Developed inside moves to pair with corner rush.

Weaknesses:

Average closing speed and change of direction. Shorter arms that could lead to difficulty against offensive tackles with longer arms to re-route him. Lacks elite top-end speed. Strictly hand-in-the-dirt player, not going to drop back into coverage.

Accolades: