Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 75.27 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Luke Falk
Summary:
Aidan O'Connell was a prime candidate to be a Kenny Pickett-type riser with a strong season, but he fell short of those expectations. O'Connell had happy feet in the pocket and made too many poor decisions throwing into coverage. He is a pro-style quarterback who offers little in regards to mobility. In a scheme that requires little creativity, O'Connell has good arm strength and is capable of driving passes into tight windows.
Strengths:
- Drives the ball with ease
- Easy arm strength
- Extensive playing experience despite joining the program as a walk-on
Weaknesses:
- Too many turnovers throughout his career
- Linear build makes it more difficult to take on contact
- Will turn 25 years old as a rookie
- Zero mobility
- Happy feet in the pocket