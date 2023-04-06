Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.27 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Luke Falk

Summary:

Aidan O'Connell was a prime candidate to be a Kenny Pickett-type riser with a strong season, but he fell short of those expectations. O'Connell had happy feet in the pocket and made too many poor decisions throwing into coverage. He is a pro-style quarterback who offers little in regards to mobility. In a scheme that requires little creativity, O'Connell has good arm strength and is capable of driving passes into tight windows.

Strengths:

Drives the ball with ease

Easy arm strength

Extensive playing experience despite joining the program as a walk-on

Weaknesses: