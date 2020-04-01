Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

NFL Draft analysis for Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82

Strengths:

  • Long with big tackle radius
  • No-hesitation attacker
  • Good range to the perimeter
  • Deft block defeater, wins with hands or bend
  • Some edge versatility
  • Good underneath coverage linebacker

Weaknesses:

  • Lateral agility leaves a little to be desired
  • More of a downhill / sideline-to-sideline player than coverage specialist
  • Probably doesn't have the size/power to play on the edge in the NFL
