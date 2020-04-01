Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

NFL Draft analysis for Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 78

Strengths:

  • Good hand eye coordination
  • Good speed
  • Dangerous up the seam

Weaknesses:

  • Would like to see him block with better leverage
  • Can attack his route more aggressively
  • Doesn't move from his spot
Our Latest Stories