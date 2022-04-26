Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.68 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: David Terrell

Strengths:

Fantastic job of tracking the football and catching it with soft hands. Willing blocker. Good footwork at the stem to create leverage. Does his best work on a vertical plane. Aggressive at the catch point. Great combination of size and speed.

Weaknesses:

Has to do a better job of creating yards after the catch. Breaks are slow developing. Below average balance. Change of direction is a bit stiff. Has to improve as an overall route runner.

Accolades: