Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68.50 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Andre James

Summary:

Alex Forsyth is an interior offensive lineman with good size and active eyes. He plays with good leverage and has good upper body strength to drive defenders off the ball. The lineman is a power/gap scheme specific blocker who needs to do a better job of adjusting his hands and feet once engaged. He does not have ideal top-end speed but does a good job of keeping his hands inside the pads.

Strengths:

Plays with good leverage

Good size to allow for versatility along the interior offensive line

Does a good job of keeping his hands inside the pads

Active eyes

Good upper body strength

Weaknesses: