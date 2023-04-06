Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 68.50 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Andre James
Summary:
Alex Forsyth is an interior offensive lineman with good size and active eyes. He plays with good leverage and has good upper body strength to drive defenders off the ball. The lineman is a power/gap scheme specific blocker who needs to do a better job of adjusting his hands and feet once engaged. He does not have ideal top-end speed but does a good job of keeping his hands inside the pads.
Strengths:
- Plays with good leverage
- Good size to allow for versatility along the interior offensive line
- Does a good job of keeping his hands inside the pads
- Active eyes
- Good upper body strength
Weaknesses:
- Power/gap scheme specific blocker
- Below-average top-end speed
- Inconsistent gap discipline
- Can do a better job of adjusting his hands and feet when engaged