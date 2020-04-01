Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State

NFL Draft analysis for Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79

Strengths:

  • Rare gargantuan height (6-9), length, and high-level athleticism for that size
  • Fires out of his stance in pass pro and plays with awesome knee bend
  • Good grip strength is high-end

Weaknesses:

  • Not a driving force in the run game, hard for him to get to smaller linebacker
  • Needs to add significant amount of weight
  • Strength will not meet NFL standards right away
