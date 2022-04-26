Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 78.77 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Taco Charlton
Strengths:
Good burst and bend around the edge. Quickness to exploit oversets. Great size with versatility to play stand up or hand in the dirt. Long arms. Strong stab move.
Weaknesses:
Would like to see improved stack and shed ability to get off blocks and hold up in the run game. Lacks top-end strength. Needs to develop more counter moves and an understanding of how to string moves together.
Accolades:
- 2021: PFF Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year
- 2021: Second-team All-Conference USA