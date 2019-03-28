Allen, Josh, EDGE, Kentucky

NFL Draft analysis for Allen, Josh, EDGE, Kentucky

Draft Scouting Report:

Returned to Kentucky for senior season and added 15 pounds of muscle. Has a quick first step -- often first off the ball -- to regularly beat offensive tackles -- but can also beat them with power. Can occasionally get engulfed by blockers but effectively uses hands to win more times than not. Also has the athleticism to drop into coverage, which he was asked to do in college. - RW

