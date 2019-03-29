Allen, Zach, DL, Boston College

NFL Draft analysis for Allen, Zach, DL, Boston College

Draft Scouting Report:

Hybrid defensive end / defensive tackle with serious weight, power, and above-average ability to use his hands to defeat blockers. Flashes moments of awesome bend for his size but is mostly a power player up front. His versatility, edge-setting skills, and occasional pass rush impact are his greatest strengths. -- CT

