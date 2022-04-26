Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.19 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Benjamin St-Juste

Strengths:

Not afraid to be physical at the line of scrimmage or through the route. Willing to play down and make plays in the flat. Great length that could lead to more versatility.

Weaknesses:

Below average top end speed. Has to get his speed up quickly or he is going to have trouble working vertically. Hips open too wide to the field.

Accolades: