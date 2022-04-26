Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 81.08 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Marcus Epps
Strengths:
Great length and recovery speed. Elite top-end speed relative to his height. Does a good job of staying in phase vertically. Good explosion. Will press at the line of scrimmage and is able to re-direct routes with a strong punch.
Weaknesses:
Can do a better job of tracking the football and getting his eyes back to find the ball. Needs to do a better job of coming to balance in space and tackling with form. Gambles on double moves. Below-average ability to change directions and throttle down.
Accolades:
- Played in 45 games (31 starts) over four seasons
- 11 pass breakups, three interceptions, one pick-six over past two seasons