Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse

NFL Draft analysis for Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76

Strengths:

  • Plays with maximum effort
  • Disciplined player, seals the edge well
  • Football IQ, able to sniff out screens

Weaknesses:

  • Limited burst as a pass rusher
  • Needs to get stronger
  • Does not convert speed to power
