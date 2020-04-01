Amik Robertson, CB, Lousiana Tech

NFL Draft analysis for Amik Robertson, CB, Lousiana Tech

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 78

Strengths:

  • Involved in the run game
  • Fluid athlete, opens hips well
  • Comfortable in back pedal

Weaknesses:

  • Footwork needs to be a little tighter for cleaner breaks
  • Not the best when ball is in the air
  • Can become better tackler
Our Latest Stories