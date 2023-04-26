Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.40 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Cameron Dicker

Summary:

Anders Carlson has great size for the position and a strong leg. The problem has been accuracy on 40-yard attempts and kickoffs. The younger brother of NFL kicker Daniel Carlson has never missed a field goal attempt inside 30 yards.

Strengths:

Never missed an attempt inside 30 yards outside of three extra point attempts

Brother, Daniel, is an NFL kicker

Auburn trusted his leg to make long attempts

Weaknesses: