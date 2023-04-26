Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 61.40 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Cameron Dicker
Summary:
Anders Carlson has great size for the position and a strong leg. The problem has been accuracy on 40-yard attempts and kickoffs. The younger brother of NFL kicker Daniel Carlson has never missed a field goal attempt inside 30 yards.
Strengths:
- Never missed an attempt inside 30 yards outside of three extra point attempts
- Brother, Daniel, is an NFL kicker
- Auburn trusted his leg to make long attempts
Weaknesses:
- Successfully converted just 53.6% of 40-plus-yard field goal attempts
- Accuracy on field goal and kickoff attempts