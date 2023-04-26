Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.40 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Cameron Dicker

Summary:

Anders Carlson has great size for the position and a strong leg. The problem has been accuracy on 40-yard attempts and kickoffs. The younger brother of NFL kicker Daniel Carlson has never missed a field goal attempt inside 30 yards.

Strengths:

  • Never missed an attempt inside 30 yards outside of three extra point attempts
  • Brother, Daniel, is an NFL kicker
  • Auburn trusted his leg to make long attempts

Weaknesses:

  • Successfully converted just 53.6% of 40-plus-yard field goal attempts
  • Accuracy on field goal and kickoff attempts