Anderson, Bruce, RB, North Dakota State
NFL Draft analysis for Anderson, Bruce, RB, North Dakota State
Draft Scouting Report:
Show good balance, ability to sift through would-be tacklers. Also displays short-area quickness and an ability to make defenders miss in small spaces. Sets up blocks well and has cut-back ability when things breaks down playside. Sometimes to eager to bounce it outside, which will be tougher at next level -- doesn't look to have elite speed. -- RW
