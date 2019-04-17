Anderson, Bruce, RB, North Dakota State

NFL Draft analysis for Anderson, Bruce, RB, North Dakota State

Draft Scouting Report:

Show good balance, ability to sift through would-be tacklers. Also displays short-area quickness and an ability to make defenders miss in small spaces. Sets up blocks well and has cut-back ability when things breaks down playside. Sometimes to eager to bounce it outside, which will be tougher at next level -- doesn't look to have elite speed. -- RW

