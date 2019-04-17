Anderson, Rodney, RB, Oklahoma

NFL Draft analysis for Anderson, Rodney, RB, Oklahoma

Draft Scouting Report:

Anderson is a smooth, one-cut runner who glides across the field at over 6-0 and 224 pounds. He's heftier than DeAngelo Williams was as a prospect, but like Williams, Anderson can squeeze through small creases between the tackles and has impressive downfield speed once he gets into space. -- CT

