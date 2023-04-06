Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 66.40 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Tashawn Bower
Summary:
Andre Jones is more of a specialized edge rusher who wins with quickness and waist bend at the high side of his rush. He needs to improve his play strength to be more effective at the point of attack and hold run gaps. He is a fluid athlete capable of dropping into coverage. Jones needs to develop more counter moves.
Strengths:
- Good athleticism to drop into coverage
- Good bend at the high side of his rush
- Fluid athlete with good quickness to set up pass-rush moves
- Long arms to dictate action at the point of contact
Weaknesses:
- Below-average job of turning speed to power
- Play strength needs to improve in order to hold up in run defense
- Needs to develop more counter moves