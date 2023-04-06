Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.40 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Tashawn Bower

Summary:

Andre Jones is more of a specialized edge rusher who wins with quickness and waist bend at the high side of his rush. He needs to improve his play strength to be more effective at the point of attack and hold run gaps. He is a fluid athlete capable of dropping into coverage. Jones needs to develop more counter moves.

Strengths:

Good athleticism to drop into coverage

Good bend at the high side of his rush

Fluid athlete with good quickness to set up pass-rush moves

Long arms to dictate action at the point of contact

Weaknesses: