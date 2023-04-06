Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.57 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Christian Watson

Summary:

Andrei Iosivas is a tall, long, lanky-ish vertical and jet sweep/end around WR. He has an unpolished game in terms of beating press at the line and running intricate routes. He dominated the smaller-school level on size, athleticism, and deceptive speed alone. He tracks it well deep but needs to get his arms extended and high point the ball to continue to be a quality player in those traffic-catch scenarios. His speed allows him to lose slower defenders in YAC situations, but he's not a juke/contact balance based type. He has enough juice and overall athleticism to win with linear explosion alone early in his career.

Strengths:

Wins in screen/end-around game and go routes consistently

Dominated lesser competition

Loose athleticism for his impressive size

Plus speed for his size

Weaknesses: