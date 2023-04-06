Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 76.57 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Christian Watson
Summary:
Andrei Iosivas is a tall, long, lanky-ish vertical and jet sweep/end around WR. He has an unpolished game in terms of beating press at the line and running intricate routes. He dominated the smaller-school level on size, athleticism, and deceptive speed alone. He tracks it well deep but needs to get his arms extended and high point the ball to continue to be a quality player in those traffic-catch scenarios. His speed allows him to lose slower defenders in YAC situations, but he's not a juke/contact balance based type. He has enough juice and overall athleticism to win with linear explosion alone early in his career.
Strengths:
- Wins in screen/end-around game and go routes consistently
- Dominated lesser competition
- Loose athleticism for his impressive size
- Plus speed for his size
Weaknesses:
- Very limited routes
- Body catches appear often on film
- Could stand to get much stronger