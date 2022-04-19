Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.93 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Tony Pape

Strengths:

Plays with good leverage. Punishes defenders that leave the ground. Plays with a meanstreak and finishes plays. Drives his feet on contact. More developed as a run blocker.

Weaknesses:

Comes from a run heavy offense and that leaves his ability in pass protection lacking. Plays too high in space and has average mobility. Cuts the corner short at times. Would like to see him do a better job of adjusting his hands and re-anchoring once engaged. Low level of competition will lead to learning curve.

Accolades: