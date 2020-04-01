Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia

NFL Draft analysis for Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 91

Strengths:

  • Four-year starter who has improved each season
  • Can play both LT or RT
  • Flexibility and athleticism makes him a natural fit for LT in the NF

Weaknesses:

  • Footwork is sometimes sloppy
  • Can struggle against speed rushers
Our Latest Stories