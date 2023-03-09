Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.37 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Cordell Volson

Summary:

Andrew Vorhees has good size for the position and a strong upper body capable of absorbing contact. The lineman drives his feet on contact in the run game and does a good job of sealing run lanes. Bull rushes can give him problems as he can do a better job of sinking his hips in pass protection. Vorhees has shorter arm length and can become better at landing his punches.

Strengths:

  • Does a good job of absorbing contact
  • Strong upper body, drives feet on contact in the run game
  • Does a good job of sealing run lanes

Weaknesses:

  • Bull rush gives him problems, needs to do a better job of sinking his hips in pass protection
  • Can become more consistent landing his punches
  • Shorter arm length allows defenders to dictate