Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 82.37 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Cordell Volson
Summary:
Andrew Vorhees has good size for the position and a strong upper body capable of absorbing contact. The lineman drives his feet on contact in the run game and does a good job of sealing run lanes. Bull rushes can give him problems as he can do a better job of sinking his hips in pass protection. Vorhees has shorter arm length and can become better at landing his punches.
Strengths:
- Does a good job of absorbing contact
- Strong upper body, drives feet on contact in the run game
- Does a good job of sealing run lanes
Weaknesses:
- Bull rush gives him problems, needs to do a better job of sinking his hips in pass protection
- Can become more consistent landing his punches
- Shorter arm length allows defenders to dictate