Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.37 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Cordell Volson

Summary:

Andrew Vorhees has good size for the position and a strong upper body capable of absorbing contact. The lineman drives his feet on contact in the run game and does a good job of sealing run lanes. Bull rushes can give him problems as he can do a better job of sinking his hips in pass protection. Vorhees has shorter arm length and can become better at landing his punches.

Strengths:

Does a good job of absorbing contact

Strong upper body, drives feet on contact in the run game

Does a good job of sealing run lanes

Weaknesses: