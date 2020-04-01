Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama

NFL Draft analysis for Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74

Strengths:

  • Quick
  • Good awareness to sniff out blocks
  • Inside rush is well-developed

Weaknesses:

  • Looks a bit stiff
  • Must develop as an outside rusher
  • Body control is lacking
