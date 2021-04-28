The 2021 NFL Draft is Thursday. That's right, the time has finally arrived for the projections to end and the picks to be made. Fans are familiar with the names of top players at each skill position, but who is considered most likely to be taken after those players are off the board? Chris Trapasso, Ryan Wilson and I offered our opinions on that very subject.

Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones are likely to be selected in the first round. Who will be the sixth QB taken?

Wilson - Texas A&M's Kellen Mond

"Mond has been my QB6 for some time and it's hard not to like how his senior season unfolded. He showed improvement throughout his college career, where he started 44 games, and had outstanding performances in 2020 in a win over Florida and against an Alabama team that won it all."

Trapasso - Stanford's Davis Mills

"Chalk pick here, because Mills has been rumored to even have an opportunity to go in the first round for a team trading back in to get that fifth-year option. His film isn't spectacular, but the traits are. For someone who was a major recruit that simply didn't get much experience in college, he is one of the most appealing developmental passers in this class."

Edwards - Stanford's Davis Mills

"Day 2 draft history is littered with quarterbacks that did not produce. There are exceptions, namely Russell Wilson, but the majority of returns have been net negative. Mills is a smart player, a once highly-regarded high school recruit and represents a solid double rather than swinging for the fences."

The general consensus is that Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith will be the top three WRs drafted, in no particular order. Who will be the fourth?

Wilson - Minnesota's Rashod Bateman

"Bateman has gotten lost in the mix, in part because his 2020 season wasn't nearly as productive as 2019. Part of that could be a function of him having Covid last summer coupled with a disjointed Big Ten season. We expect him to look more like the '19 version when he gets to the NFL."

Trapasso - Ole Miss' Elijah Moore

"He's a very productive wide receiver from the SEC, who improved his statistics in all three seasons at Ole Miss and tested like a first-round pick at his pro day. Also, he aligns with today's NFL that highlights separation-based wideouts."

Edwards - Florida's Kadarius Toney

"Honestly, Moore or Bateman would have been my pick but, in an effort to shake things up, I will take Toney. The Florida star has tremendous speed and that could lead one team to fall in love with him in the first round. It only takes one team for him to go higher than expected."

Who will be the first running back selected?

Wilson - Alabama's Najee Harris

"Harris is our RB1, and it sounds like both the Dolphins and Steelers could be in on Harris at either No. 18 or No. 24. Travis Etienne and Javonte Williams could also go first among the running backs, but Harris appears to be picking up steam as the actual draft approaches."

Trapasso - Alabama's Najee Harris

"There's loads of buzz about Etienne right now, but I have a feeling Harris still is picked ahead of him. He's the better, more polished route runner and is capable of more devastating cuts in the hole than the Clemson star."

Edwards - Clemson's Travis Etienne

"I agree that the buzz supports Harris being the first running back selected. However, it depends on the team. If it is Miami or Pittsburgh, I think the pick would be Harris. If it happens to be the Jets, I could see it being Clemson's Travis Etienne or North Carolina's Javonte Williams. I'll take my chances with Etienne."

Florida's Kyle Pitts is the top tight end prospect in this class. Who will be the second tight end taken?

Wilson - Penn State's Pat Freiermuth

"He's not in the same conversation as Kyle Pitts but he shares a lot of similarities with Cole Kmet, a second-round pick a year ago. Freiermuth can line up in the slot or inline, and the offense ran through him at Penn State. He'll almost certainly be the second tight end off the board this weekend."

Trapasso - Miami's Brevin Jordan

"Going a little against the grain here, because Pat Freiermuth has been penciled in as the second tight end for a while now. Jordan is more dynamic after the catch, although he doesn't provide as much as a blocker, but we know how much teams care about blocking for their pass-catching tight ends today."

Edwards - Notre Dame's Tommy Tremble

"Tremble is TE2 to me. He is an adequate blocker that does not get enough credit for his athleticism and speed across the field. He was a bit overshadowed by freshman Michael Mayer in 2020, but honestly, who wouldn't have been? I love Tremble's game and, although I don't think the gap is substantial, there is a good chance that he is the second tight end off the board."

