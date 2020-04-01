Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

NFL Draft analysis for Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72

Strengths:

  • Quick release, quick processing
  • Great accuracy to short areas of the field
  • Knows how to get through his reads
  • Some off-platform throws

Weaknesses:

  • Lacks typical NFL starter arm strength
  • Improvises but isn't a high-caliber athlete
  • Play against pressure needs legit improvement
  • Downfield accuracy is average at best
Our Latest Stories