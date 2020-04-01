Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland

NFL Draft analysis for Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77

Strengths:

  • Holds up well in pass protection
  • Wasn't asked to catch passes often, but looks capable
  • Really explosive, capable on taking it home any given play

Weaknesses:

  • Runs high, which limits output between the tackles
  • Elite straight line speed but agility is a question mark
Our Latest Stories