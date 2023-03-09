Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.44 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: K.J. Osborn

Summary:

Antoine Green is a lower-volume WR with skill set to be a better pro than he was in college. He has good size and a well-proportioned frame. He also has smooth athleticism. Everything he does on the field movement-wise looks effortless. He's not overly sudden, explosive, or fast, yet none of those areas are weaknesses. He has plenty of outside experience and deals with press coverage well, with foot quickness or hand work. He won't get bodied often by bigger, longer corners. He has good, not great speed. He has sure hands and will make grabs away from his body, tight-roping near the sideline. He has plus contact balance and deceptive wiggle after the catch. Overall, there's nothing spectacular about his game, but not much to dislike, either. Sleeper prospect.

Strengths:

Good size, filled out frame

Smooth athleticism, effortless and fluid on the field

Experience playing on the perimeter and dealing with press coverage

Weaknesses: