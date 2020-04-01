Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

NFL Draft analysis for Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85

Strengths:

  • Brilliant football IQ
  • Above-average range
  • Veteran-like tackling chops
  • Will get to the football from the deep middle and attack against the run

Weaknesses:

  • Smaller frame
  • Doesn't have the twitch to consistently match up man-to-man in the slot
  • Doesn't play to his timed speed
