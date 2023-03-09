Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 88.00 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Lucas Niang

Summary:

Anton Harrison is a young player with great strength. His technique has improved over the past year, showing an ability to adjust his feet when engaged and good independent hand usage. He plays too high occasionally and yet is still able to create torque through his core.

Strengths:

Comfortable through his arc, does not abandon technique

Drives his feet on contact in the run game

Does some pulling and blocking in space

Does a good job of adjusting his feet to stay engaged

Weaknesses: