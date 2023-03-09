Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 88.00 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Lucas Niang
Summary:
Anton Harrison is a young player with great strength. His technique has improved over the past year, showing an ability to adjust his feet when engaged and good independent hand usage. He plays too high occasionally and yet is still able to create torque through his core.
Strengths:
- Comfortable through his arc, does not abandon technique
- Drives his feet on contact in the run game
- Does some pulling and blocking in space
- Does a good job of adjusting his feet to stay engaged
Weaknesses:
- Average-to-below average recovery speed
- Below-average top-end speed
- Plays too high occasionally