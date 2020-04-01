Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

NFL Draft analysis for Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80

Strengths:

  • Tall with power-forward build
  • Natural high-point/contested-catch skills
  • Above-average wiggle and physicality at the line for a receiver his size
  • Will make the ridiculous grab in traffic
  • Routinely wins with his frame and large catch radius.

Weaknesses:

  • Speed is mostly of build-up variety and average-at-best overall
  • Not a pure separator or much of a YAC receiver.
  • Some concentration drops
