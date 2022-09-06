Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season kicks off and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Johnson emerged as one of the top safeties in the SEC last season, amassing 79 tackles to go along with 8.5 tackles for loss, six passes defensed and an interception. A PFF first-team All-American, Johnson should only continue to improve in his third season in College Station.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Johnson, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and prospect outlook.
Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.
Background
- Age: 20
- Year: Junior
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 200
- Hometown: East St. Louis, Illinois
- Interesting fact: Only allowed 228 yards on 62 targets (3.7 average) in 2021, per PFF
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 1 S | Overall: No. 9
247Sports profile
High school: East St. Louis (East St. Louis, Illinois)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9650)
- National: 78 | S: 4 | Illinois: 1
High school accolades: All-American Bowl selection
Check out Antonio Johnson's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.
College stats
|Year
|Games
|Tackles
|TFLs
|Sacks
|PD
|INT
|FF
|2022
|1
|4
|1.0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
2021
12
79
|8.5
|1.0
|6
|1
|1
|2020
|7
|14
|0.5
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
College Accolades
Honors
- 2021: First-team All-American (PFF)
- 2021: Second-team All-SEC (Associated Press)
- 2021: Defensive Playmaker Award and Mr. Dependable Skill Award at team banquet
Notable statistics
- 2021 (vs. Mississippi State): Career-high 15 tackles
Initial scouting report
"Johnson has great size to go along with an excellent athletic skillset. He communicates shifts and has a quick key and trigger to play downhill. The Illinois native fights through blocks and plays a rugged style of football. In an era where NFL teams value versatility, his ability to cover the slot allows NFL teams to disguise coverage pre-snap." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards