Arcega-Whiteside, JJ, WR, Stanford
NFL Draft analysis for Arcega-Whiteside, JJ, WR, Stanford
Draft Scouting Report:
Looks like Mike Evans but could be more Anquan Boldin based on how fast he runs (Arecega-Whitside didn't run the 40 at the combine). Regularly more physical than smaller receivers and his basketball background (both his parents played professionally) shows up on tape when he posts up defensive backs for jump balls in the end zone. He's a high-point catcher on downfield throws and is rarely out of position to make play on ball. Questions will be about deep speed and separation separate downfield. -- RW
