Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season progresses and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. The first true tight end to ever win Gatorade National Player of the Year, Gilbert made the Freshman All-ACC team at LSU in 2020 before transferring within the conference. He missed last season with what head coach Kirby Smart called "personal issues," but he's back this fall and has a chance to be one of the better players at his position in the country.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Gilbert, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 20

20 Year: Redshirt sophomore

Redshirt sophomore Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight : 248

: 248 Hometown : Marietta, Georgia



: Marietta, Georgia Fun fact: Highest-ranked TE prospect in history of 247Sports Composite rankings

Position: No. 2 TE | Overall: No. 18

High school: Marietta (Marietta, Georgia)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9972)

National: 5 | TE: 1 | Georgia: 1 | All-time: 113

High school accolades: First-team All-American (MaxPreps), Gatorade National Player of the Year (first true TE to ever win award), All-American (USA Today), first-team junior All-American (MaxPreps), first-team sophomore All-American (MaxPreps), All-American Bowl selection

College stats

Year Games Rec Yards YPC TDs 2020 (LSU) 8 35 368 10.5

*Missed entire 2021 season due to personal reasons.

College Accolades

Honors

2020 (LSU): Freshman All-SEC Team

Initial scouting report

"The former five-star recruit and top tight end in the nation is an intimidating presence on the field and moves like a wide receiver in his routes and after the catch. As a freshman at LSU, he caught 35 passes for 368 yards with two scores. Gilbert demonstrates strong hands at the catch point and is a moose in the open field. He's more of a big slot option than an in-line tight end and projects as a viable contested-catch and red-zone weapon." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso