Arizona Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Arkansas State vs. Nevada bowl game
Two smaller but explosive edge-rushers headline the prospects to watch in this bowl game
This year's Arizona Bowl features two interesting outside linebacker prospects with potential to go somewhere in the middle to the late portion of the draft.
Arkansas State's Ronheem Bingham won Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, and Nevada's Malik Reed was First-Team All-Mountain West for the second-consecutive season.
We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Arkansas State
Ronheem Bingham, EDGE
The 6-foot-2, 242-pound edge-rusher loaded the stat sheet in 2018 with 18.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks. While not the most impressive athlete for the position, Bingham has flashed the ability to dip underneath taller blockers on the outside to get to the quarterback. He can also explode tightly through the A-gap on twists. He has late-round potential, and a good pre-draft process could lead to Bingham landing as high as Round 5.
Nevada
Malik Reed, EDGE
Reed has been a force for the Wolfpack in 2017 and 2018, and his senior season demonstrated his ability to impact the game beyond pressuring the quarterback. After just 49 tackles last year, Reed's tackle figure ballooned to 72 this season, and he had back-to-back campaigns with eight sacks. Reed is 6-2 and 235 pounds, and he plays like a "smaller" edge-rusher. Speed, bend, and some pass-rushing moves are the strengths of his game. Reed also had 15.5 tackles for loss and eight forced fumbles over the past two seasons.
