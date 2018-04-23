Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft: Franchise QB at No. 15, predictions for every pick

The Cardinals head into this draft with issues to address on both sides of the ball, but the key thing for any franchise is to find a long-term mainstay at quarterback. And while the Cardinals signed Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon this offseason, that future franchise quarterback is nowhere to be found.

That's why if the Cardinals have a chance to trade up for a signal-caller they really like, they should take the plunge, even if it means trading assets they need to fill out their team in order to get their guy. In my mock draft however, I think they won't have that chance, and instead stay put and select an exciting run/pass weapon at No. 15.

You can check out every pick, mock draft and class analysis for all 32 teams in my full seven-round mock draft.

Arizona Cardinals

Lamar Jackson has as high a ceiling as any quarterback in the draft, and it would be interesting to see what offensive coordinator Mike McCoy cooks up for the run/pass weapon. McCoy is someone who will try to fit an offense to a quarterback's strengths, not the other way around.

Donte Jackson brings speed across from Patrick Peterson, and cornerback is a position the Cardinals have to address early in the draft. O'Neill adds another option at tackle, where the Cardinals have a pair of uninspiring starters. Fountain is an excellent athlete who could be special under the tutelage of Larry Fitzgerald.

Smith gives the defense a potential two-down middle linebacker, plus having two Andre Smiths on the same team should be barrels of laughs. Igwebuike brings more depth to a secondary that needs it. Carlson might be the best kicker in the class, and Phil Dawson is 43. Mahon can be developed into a potential starter down the road.