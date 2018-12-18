Armed Forces Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Houston vs. Army bowl game

Houston superstar Ed Oliver told everyone he was declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft before the season, so it should come as no surprise that he's sitting out the Armed Forces Bowl against Army.

The Cougars have two other defenders who'll draw the eyes of some scouts eyes during the pre-draft process mostly due to their size and natural athletic ability.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google

Houston

Isaiah Johnson, CB

Raw will be a word often used to describe Johnson. He played two years as a wide receiver before jumping to the other side of the football in 2017. He acclimated quickly to playing outside cornerback with seven pass breakups and two picks a season ago before five pass breakups and two more interceptions this year. His tackle total improved from 45 in 2017 to 66 in 2018. Johnson's size will get the attention of scouts, as he's listed at 6-foot-4 and 203 pounds. His long arms are impossible to miss. Johnson is more twitchy than he is explosive, meaning he can quickly change directions but can't sustain top-end speed in short areas. With more aggression to his game, which should come with more experience that'll lead to trust in what he's seeing, Johnson can be a reliable cornerback who can match up with huge outside receivers.

Austin Robinson, LB

Another sizable prospect at his position, Robinson is listed at 6-3 and 240 pounds and erupted for 115 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, and three pass breakups this season for the Cougars. He's a little stiff when moving laterally, but is highly assertive with his run fills, and an explosive linear athlete. With a strong pre-draft process, Robinson could sneak into the late portions of the draft, and ultimately make some plays in or near the backfield early in his NFL career.