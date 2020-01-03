Armed Forces Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Southern Miss vs. Tulane

Quez Watkins from Southern Miss and Patrick Johnson from Tulane found themselves on the NFL Draft radar after strong sophomore seasons in 2018 and after quality junior campaigns, they each could hear their names called if they forgo their senior years and declare early.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Southern Miss

Quez Watkins, WR

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior shined in the spotlight as the No. 1 receiver for Southern Miss this season. He amassed 1,024 yards on just 55 catches (18.6 yards per) with five scores after catching 72 passes with nine touchdowns as a sophomore. Despite not being the twitchiest, fastest wideout, Watkins is pretty dangerous after the catch and tracks the football extremely well down the field. At his size, with his production, he has Day 3 potential.

Tulane

Patrick Johnson, EDGE

Johnson had 10 sacks and 14 tackles for loss as a sophomore and although his figures dipped quite dramatically in 2019, the versatile edge rusher has a modern-day skill set to be a useful sub-package player in the NFL. At 6-3 and 250 pounds, Johnson effortlessly sinks in coverage and can run with backs down the field. He's not an explosive athlete but flashes some bend, good hand usage, and speed-to-power conversion as a pass rusher.