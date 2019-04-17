Armstead, Ryquell, RB, Temple

NFL Draft analysis for Armstead, Ryquell, RB, Temple

Draft Scouting Report:

Armstead is an authoritative back who gets to top speed quickly but doesn't have another gear in his arsenal to hit big-gainers. His feet are impressive at times. He's not that elusive in space, and despite his powerful running style, he doesn't bounce off many tackle attempts. -- CT

