Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.38 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Parker Ehinger

Strengths:

Does a good job sealing blocks and is able to create torqure through his core. Does not have a tendency to overset.

Weaknesses:

Below average top end speed. Would like to see him sink his hips more into pass protection. Speed rushers will give him problems around the edge. Has some lean in his stance with below average knee bend.

Accolades: