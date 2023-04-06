Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71.49 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Rashad Fenton

Summary:

Arquon Bush shows the ability to stay in phase at all three levels and flashes quick-twitch necessary to play in NFL but has to improve want-to as a tackler

Strengths:

Fluid movements, trusts quicks/athleticism in space/in coverage

Won't let WR get on his toes, able to maintain cushion in backpedal/opening his hips

Has a knack for finding his way to the ball

He's hard to turn around because of this twitchiness in space -- not fooled on deep routes

Weaknesses: