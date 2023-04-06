Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 71.49 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Rashad Fenton
Summary:
Arquon Bush shows the ability to stay in phase at all three levels and flashes quick-twitch necessary to play in NFL but has to improve want-to as a tackler
Strengths:
- Fluid movements, trusts quicks/athleticism in space/in coverage
- Won't let WR get on his toes, able to maintain cushion in backpedal/opening his hips
- Has a knack for finding his way to the ball
- He's hard to turn around because of this twitchiness in space -- not fooled on deep routes
Weaknesses:
- May need to get stronger at next level but uses hands well to try to control WR within five yards
- Can whiff on open-field tackles when coming downhill; smaller frame means he has to throw his body around; needs to arrive under control