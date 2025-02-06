The Dallas Cowboys haven't selected a running back in the first round of the NFL Draft since taking Ezekiel Elliott fourth overall in 2016. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, the draft's top prospect at the position, hopes that changes and that the Cowboys select him 12th overall in 2025.

The 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up and 2024 Doak Walker award winner (best running back in college football) -- who played his high school football at Frisco Lone Star, just about eight miles from The Star (the Cowboys' team facility) -- would love nothing more than a homecoming.

"It would be special," Jeanty said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, on Thursday. "Obviously, growing up in Frisco and spending a lot of time out there. I think it'd be cool having a star on my helmet again. Playing for Lone Star, I had a star on my helmet as well. It would be a dope moment to have that happen."

Dallas does have a need at the position with Rico Dowdle, who became the first undrafted player in Cowboys history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season, set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

However, Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, the NFL's all-time leading rusher, doesn't' think the Cowboys are "ready" for Jeanty given their lack of commitment to run the ball. Dallas was dead last in the NFL in rushing attempts per game (21.6) in Weeks 1-9 (the games quarterback Dak Prescott started before his injury) during the 2024 season. The Cowboys averaged the 11th-most rushing attempts per game (28.4) with backups Cooper Rush (Weeks 10-17) and Trey Lance (Week 18) filling in the second half of the year.

"OK, you trying to tell me Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle could not carry the team? No. There was no commitment to run the football," Smith said Thursday. "And when there was a commitment, when Dak Prescott went down, Rico ran the ball well. So don't tell me we can't run the football. Dak went down. They shifted from Cooper Rush, they brought his passes down and created more runs for the running game."

Ashton Jeanty NFL Draft scouting report: Comparing Boise State star to Saquon Barkley, other top RB prospects Chris Trapasso

New Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer emphasized increasing the Cowboys' play-action passing game and run-game continuity at his introductory press conference, so perhaps Jeanty would have a better chance to succeed in Dallas while working with the team's new coaching staff. Schottenheimer also backed up his words about the importance of the run game with his offensive coordinator hire of Klayton Adams, the former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach who oversaw top-10 rushing offenses in each of the past two seasons.

"I think he'll do a good job," Jeanty said when talking about the Schottenheimer hire. "Not too familiar with him, but I'll keep doing my research and see how he talks to the media. ... Obviously, a lot of great people there and a lot of talented players. To be a part of that would be a great opportunity. ... I think the culture, the history, the city, everything that comes with playing for the Dallas Cowboys would be special."

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.