Atlanta Falcons mock draft 2019: Seven rounds, team needs, picks, big board, multiple options for every selection

The Falcons were ravaged by injuries on the defensive side of the ball last year, and although players like Deion Jones and Keanu Neal will be available to help the team try and get back to the playoffs in 2019, it's critical the Falcons bring more talent onto their defense in this draft. At No. 14, they should be in a good spot to land a difference maker on the defensive line, but if they want someone I feel is the perfect fit, it might require a trade up into the top 10.

Below, you can check out which picks the Falcons currently have, along with our projection of their top positional needs. I'll then build a war-room big board based upon players I think have some kind of chance of making it to their first pick before sharing multiple draft classes that make sense for the team from myself, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso. Good luck on draft day!

Current draft picks

Round Overall Status 1 14

2 45

3 79

4 117

4 137 Compensatory 5 152

5 172 Compensatory 6 186

7 230



Team needs

The CBS Sports NFL writing staff recently compiled positional rankings to identify needs for each team heading into the draft. A helpful guide: any position group that had an average ranking worse than 16.0 (on a scale of 1 to 32) was considered a "need," while any that ranked worse than 23.0 (bottom-third of the league) was considered a "pressing need."

QB RB WR/TE OL EDGE INT DL LB DB 8.6 20.6 5.2 14.4 21.2 23.2 16.5 27.3





Needs: RB, EDGE, INT DL, LB, DB

Pressing: DB

After cutting ties with Robert Alford earlier this offseason and letting slot corner Brian Poole leave in free agency as well, our panel sees defensive back as the most obvious and pressing need for the Falcons. The team lost both its safeties for portions of last season and saw the defensive essentially fall apart, especially in conjunction with absences from multiple linebackers. Atlanta could at the very least use depth at both spots. And despite stacking athletes along the defensive front over the years, the Falcons still need some help there as well -- whether they get Grady Jarrett signed long-term or not. And while Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and the offensive line rank highly, the running backs do not score so well, with Tevin Coleman leaving, Devonta Freeman suffering injuries during each of the past two seasons, and Ito Smith coming off a wildly inefficient rookie year. Our mock drafts have them largely zeroing in on the defensive line, for what it's worth, with Ed Oliver a popular trade-up target.

War room big board

Will the Falcons make a move up for Ed Oliver? I think he's the perfect fit for their team, and the Lions could be open for business when it comes to trading down. I think it's highly unlikely Oliver gets by Buffalo (No. 9) and Cincinnati (No. 11), so if the Falcons want him, they have to go get him. Here's how I'd project the Falcons' draft board for their first pick, considering only players I feel have some chance of making it in range:

Seven-round mock drafts

R.J. White:

Round Overall Player Notes 1 8 DT Ed Oliver, Houston from DET* 1 14 to Detroit

2 45 to Cleveland

2 49 DE Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech from CLE* 3 79 to Detroit

4 116 OT Trey Pipkins, Sioux Falls from MIA* 4 117 to Detroit

4 137 to Miami

5 144 ILB Cameron Smith, USC from CLE* 5 152 to Miami

5 172 RB Dexter Williams, Notre Dame

6 186 CB Blessuan Austin, Rutgers

7 230 WR Cody Thompson, Toledo

7 233 QB Jordan Ta'amu, Ole Miss from MIA*

Lions GM Bob Quinn proclaimed Detroit open for business when it comes to making draft pick trades, and that's music to the Falcons' ears, as they package third- and fourth-round picks to get up to No. 8 and land the absurdly talented Ed Oliver to join Grady Jarrett on the defensive line as versatile pass-rush forces. Oliver might not be the biggest guy to ever play defensive tackle, but he's one of the quickest off the ball and proved his athletic ability at his jaw-dropping pro day.

After sacrificing multiple picks to move up in Round 1, the Falcons move back a few spots to pick up a fifth-rounder before taking Ferguson, who led the nation with 17.5 sacks as a senior but has some off-field questions after having his combine invite rescinded. Still, his talent will keep him firmly in the Day 2 mix.

On Day 3, the Falcons start with yet another trade, sending No. 137 and 152 to Miami for No. 116 and 233 in order to select a small-school standout at tackle in Pipkins, who has drawn plenty of interest as a player who can develop into a starter on the edge eventually. Smith brings better depth at linebacker (a clear issue last year) while also having the potential to become a starter should Deion Jones move on after the season. Williams is a potential bell-cow back to help fill out the depth chart, while Austin gives the team some necessary depth at cornerback, a position the Falcons could target much earlier than I have here. Thompson is another option in the slot, while Ta'amu has nice athleticism and can challenge Kurt Benkert as the team's developmental quarterback.

More seven-round mocks:

(*) indicates pick acquired via trade

