Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft: Trade back from No. 26, predictions for every pick

To look at mock drafts around the internet over the past month, it's a virtual lock the Falcons are taking a defensive tackle -- likely Florida's Taven Bryan -- in the first round. But what if they don't?

Teams shouldn't feel locked in to one position in the first round, unless they need a long-term franchise quarterback and have the option of drafting a top prospect at that position. As such, the Falcons should feel comfortable looking at several different Round 1 options and coming back to add defensive tackle talent on Day 2, if that's how the board falls.

In my seven-round mock, I have them moving back a couple spots to pick up a fifth-round pick, then selecting a wide receiver at what would be a great value at No. 28.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons make a small trade back and pick up a fifth-rounder before taking Ridley, who should be a dynamo No. 2 receiver for the offense and is a great value this late. He'd be a perfect fit for a team with an established No. 1, and if he gets out of the top 20, Ridley could make a playoff-caliber offense that much more dangerous.

Smith should be a better starting option at right guard than free-agent signing Brandon Fusco, whose salary is fine for a backup role. Hand is a nice Day 2 option at defensive tackle if the position isn't addressed in Round 1. If that's the case, doubling up at the position with Hill could make sense and give the team a nice rotation on the D-line.

With the added pick in the first-round trade, the team lands a cornerback with size in Toliver, then comes back around to get depth defending the slot and a key special-teams player in Haley. With their other two Day 3 picks, the Falcons pick up a young, developmental quarterback and a new fullback who excelled blocking for nation-leading rushers at San Diego State.