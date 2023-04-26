Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 62.57 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Shaq Quarterman
Summary:
Aubrey Miller is a sizeable, intimidating-statured LB with an old-school game. Everything is downhill and at top speed. Problem is, he's not overly fast or athletic. His change of direction is lower-end by NFL standards, and despite his tenacious mentality, he's not a big-time block shedder. He must be deployed as a QB spy/blitzer only in the NFL.
Strengths:
- Hard-hitting mentality whenever he's on the field
- Blitzing talent is clearly there
Weaknesses:
- Low-level athlete
- Blocks stick to him like glue
- Ball production was almost non-existent in college
- Lacks range