Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.57 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Shaq Quarterman

Summary:

Aubrey Miller is a sizeable, intimidating-statured LB with an old-school game. Everything is downhill and at top speed. Problem is, he's not overly fast or athletic. His change of direction is lower-end by NFL standards, and despite his tenacious mentality, he's not a big-time block shedder. He must be deployed as a QB spy/blitzer only in the NFL.

Strengths:

Hard-hitting mentality whenever he's on the field

Blitzing talent is clearly there

Weaknesses: