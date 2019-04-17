Austin, Blessuan, CB, Rutgers

NFL Draft analysis for Austin, Blessuan, CB, Rutgers

Draft Scouting Report:

Coming off an early season-ending injury in 2018. Will hit most team's size and length thresholds but needs to add weight. Light on his feet and flashed impressive ball disruption skills way back in 2016. Late=round flier potential. -- CT

