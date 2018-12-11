AutoNation Cure Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Tulane vs. Louisiana-Lafayette bowl game

Tulane and Louisiana-Lafayette launch what should be an awesome 2018 bowl season in the AutoNation Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 15 (stream the game on fuboTV, try for free). The Ragin' Cajuns against the Green Wave makes this contest a contender for the best team-name bowl matchup, and it also features some players you might want to keep an eye on.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Louisiana-Lafayette

Robert Hunt, OL

Hunt manned the right tackle spot for Louisiana-Lafayette this season, and he was a brick wall in pass protection. Though only a redshirt junior, at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, Hunt has serious NFL size and fits the mold of a classic, overpowering blocker on the right side. His power is evident even on pass plays, when a strong grip and anchoring ability help him to stop strong outsider rushers in their tracks.

Another redshirt junior, Bradley scored 10 touchdowns in 2018 with a respectable yards-per-catch average of 14.7. At 6-1 and 195 pounds, he has somewhat good size for being an outside speedster. Bradley tracks the football well on deep balls, which, combined with his speed, makes him a dangerous field-stretcher. He's probably a 2020 draft prospect but is draft-eligible right now.

Tulane

Donnie Lewis, CB

Lewis can play at the next level. He has 25 pass breakups and five interceptions over the last two seasons, and in 2016 he even broke up eight passes to go along with two picks. Lewis was often asked to cover an island in man, and he excelled there. That tells you what his coaches thought of him. He has the ideal body type to run downfield with speedsters and mirror quick wideouts in the short-to-intermediate ranges of the field. Lewis is a "stays in the hip pocket of the receiver" type corner; his interception and pass-breakup figures indicate that. Opposing quarterbacks probably should've stayed away from him much more than they did.